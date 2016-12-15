Senate Refuses To Confirm Magu As EFCC Chairman

| 102 views
Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu

The Senate has thrown out the request for the confirmation of the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Earlier in the day, there was a reported exchange between Ali Ndume, the Senate leader and Dino Melaye, another senator, over the confirmation. But reports emanating from the Senate chamber later stated that the decision of the upper legislative house to reject the request from the executive arm of government was informed by some unfavourable aspects of the security report said to have been made available to the Senate on Magu.

Download TELL Magazine on Android, iPhone and iPad

Google Play StoreApp Store

Prior to the decision of the Senate on the matter today, there had been reports of a conspiracy involving some presidential aides who are said to have been plotting to frustrate the confirmation of the appointment of the man. This was also said to have affected the lukewarm attitude of the Senate to debating the letter sent for that purpose by the presidency. 

Easy Related Posts

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current economic recession will abate in the ...read more

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

  From the Editor By the time President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal for 2017 last ...read more

Another Honour For TELL

Another Honour For TELL

On a night meant to reward journalists, TELL Magazine again took its pride of place, ...read more

UBA Wins In 5 Categories At Global Banking Awards

UBA Wins In 5 Categories At Global Banking Awards

The United Bank for Africa, UBA, won in five categories at this year's Bankers Award ...read more

FG Debunks Report On Payment Of $79m Commission On Abacha Loot

FG Debunks Report On Payment Of $79m Commission On Abacha Loot

The Federal Minister of Finance has disputed what it described as a misleading report published ...read more

Boko Haram: The Unending Nightmare

Boko Haram: The Unending Nightmare

As we prepared to go to press last Friday, news filtered in that Adamawa State, ...read more

Tags , , ,

Related posts

Top
Read previous post:
Tell Cover Page
Boko Haram: The Unending Nightmare

As we prepared to go to press last Friday, news filtered in that Adamawa State,...

Close