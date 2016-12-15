Senate Refuses To Confirm Magu As EFCC Chairman

The Senate has thrown out the request for the confirmation of the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Earlier in the day, there was a reported exchange between Ali Ndume, the Senate leader and Dino Melaye, another senator, over the confirmation. But reports emanating from the Senate chamber later stated that the decision of the upper legislative house to reject the request from the executive arm of government was informed by some unfavourable aspects of the security report said to have been made available to the Senate on Magu.

Prior to the decision of the Senate on the matter today, there had been reports of a conspiracy involving some presidential aides who are said to have been plotting to frustrate the confirmation of the appointment of the man. This was also said to have affected the lukewarm attitude of the Senate to debating the letter sent for that purpose by the presidency.