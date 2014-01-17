Consumers Applaud Hollandia Yoghurt’s Promo

Elated Ruhoma said, “I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from the company’s representative to come and collect the prize after I sent in my entry. At first, I thought it was a joke but after receiving the smart phone, I know it’s real. I will drink more of Hollandia Yoghurt until I win a trip to London. I have always dreamed of traveling to London.”

 

Deepanjan Roy, managing director of the bank, explained that the promo, which started in December 2013 and ends February 28, 2014, is aimed at promoting and deepening the market penetration of the product across the country while also creating awareness for the brand’s value propositions.

 

Roy said the promo has recorded tremendous participation from all parts of Nigeria with thousands of entries being sent in every day. “Consumers have started winning instant airtime recharge cards and prizes like iPads, iPhones, smart phones in the weekly e-draws.”

 

To be a winner, Roy urged consumers to buy two 1-litre packs of Hollandia Yoghurt in any variant of Strawberry, Plain Sweetened or Pineapple Coconut to get a scratch card at the point of purchase.

 

Alternatively, he said the consumer could buy two 500ml packs of Hollandia Yoghurt in any variant to get the scratch card at the point of purchase. The customer will then scratch the foil on the card to reveal a unique code. “The customer is expected to text the unique code, along with other details such as state, name and age, to 30380. The text can be sent through any GSM and CDMA networks at a cost of N10. Participants must keep the original scratch card with them and not throw it away. It is required in order to claim weekly or grand prize.” 

