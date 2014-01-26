E-Commerce: Buyam.com.ng Makes Shopping Easy

It is no longer news that 44 million Nigerians now use the Internet. What is new is how this traffic fuels the growth of e-commerce market in the country. To take its chunk of the growing middle class, who makes up to 23 per cent of the country’s population, Buyam.com.ng, e-commerce platform, offers unique, one-stop shopping experience.

The new online platform, has over 100 stores chosen from a wide range of merchants to deliver different products and goods across the country to its customers. Some of the merchants are Park n Shop Spar, Cash N Carry, Storm London, Mega Plaza, DaViva, Zeena, childrens’ store; Bookcraft, book vendor; Prima Rouge, a fashion-designing outfit; Hawt shoes and Food Convee, makers of packaged soup ingredients among others.

Emeka Mordi, managing director, Morpheus Limited, parent company and promoter, of Buyam.com.ng explained that huge categories of products are available to meet the needs of its old and potential customers.

With the familiar merchants under one roof, the Mordi urged Nigerians not to bother going to plaza for shopping but rather shop for products and goods on the site without extra charges. “Customers can browse and buy from the comfort of their couch, bed, car or office. Shopping for one’s needs and wants was never this easy at any extra charge. For now, we have been delivering goods across the country with no extra charges,” Mordi explained.

He added that DHL Express will handle the logistics and would be supplemented by Thanet deliveries, the company’s in-house logistics outfit.

With the recent efforts of Internet service providers, ISP, to upgrade their infrastructure, buyam.com.ng boss is optimistic that Internet downtime is no threat to the operations and the quality of service rendered by the online platform. “We ensure that footprints on our site are low in order to reduce the charges paid by our customers when they shop on our site. We also invest in technology that protects our customers from Internet fraudsters,” he added.