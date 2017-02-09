AMCON Takes Over Arik Airline

The Federal Government has taken over Arik Airline, which has been experiencing difficulties in recent times.

The decision to intervene, according to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, “clearly underscores the government’s commitment to instilling sanity in the country’s aviation sector and prevent a major catastrophe.”

The airline will now be managed by Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu, an Aviation Expert, under Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation expressed the belief that the development will bring about stability in the airline.