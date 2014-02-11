Vox Pop – Amaechi is the People’s Governor

How would you assess Governor Amaechi in Rivers state and here in Omuma local government?

Amaechi is the People’s Governor

Onyekachi Joel Onwukwe (teacher)

Governor Amaechi is a people’s governor that people of Omuma respect so much because of his people oriented programmes. He has librated people out of abject poverty by providing what have been impossible by previous administration. He lifted embargo on employment and employed massively for people to have living. He employed over 13,000 teachers in the state which am part of beneficiary. He gave equality to all local government in Rivers state. The structure you see here is what you will see in other local government in the state. He spread Health centres all over my local government and my community here are beneficiary. Is only sycophant and political cankerworm that will condemn our lovely governor, indeed, the good work can never be hidden, the truth must prevail.

Governor Rotimi Amaechi has delivered the dividend of democracy to people of Omuma local government.

Gov. Amaechi Put an End to Insecurity

Friday Ezere (Farmer)

Governor Amaechi is a very focused man that the interest of our people is in his Mind. Not only this local government alone but entire state. He gave us many things here like schools, good roads, health centers, water schemes to all communities in Omuma. What people in the city like Port Harcourt are enjoying is also here. His empowerment are very wonderful it pass across all the wards and communities in our local government. Our Governor put an end to insecurity, social vices like kidnapping act in our LGA today we can sleep with our two eyes close no more kidnapping, no issue of militant again. We are very grateful to all he has done for us. May God help him to do more.

Hon. Anucha Banished Darkness from Omuma LG

Felix NWALOZE Nwachukwu (Trader)

Hon John Nnamdi Anucha, is a very great man as for myself and people of Omuma are concern. He banished darkness in our local Government and all communities. The man break light jinx that has been eluded the council since it was created. He built a befitted council secretariat and council pavilion where we can welcome people that matters in our society. He worked vigorously, on security of life and property here and he achieved it through the help of Governor. He built market for us, he empowered men & Women of the Council. We are very sure that he will fulfill other good things he promised before the end of his administration. During dry seasons he graded all the ten words internal roads. He has done well and we will never forget him.

Gov. Amaechi Has Been Faithful to Us

Emmanuel Dike (Civil Servant)

Governor has been very faithful to us here in Omuma local Government, he gave our Children scholarship to abroad and within Nigeria without paying anything. He has brought relief and less the burden of our people through building of schools, empowerment and employment. He is a good ruler that govern well he always put smile into people face through regular payment of salary and other civil servant monument. If our constitution allows third term I would have be his strong supporter because of what he has done for our people here. He put an end to insecurity here in Omuma, he gave us potable water, modern Hospitals, good roads. All this has cause good influence and Socio economics impact to our people.

Hon Anucha Strongly Believes in Development

Andrew Nwogu (Farmer)

Hon John Anucha has done perfectly well to the people of Omuma by given cars, motorcycle to our youth to enhance their living, cash is also given to our people to empowered them. Am one of beneficiary, he gave cash of N200,000 per person to people of Omuma to start something and the money was given to people in all the ten wards that made up of the council. It was given top people per ward, He paid electricity bills and maintain it on monthly basis. Omuma is the only local government in Rivers state that enjoy electricity without paying any bill because our Chairman paid for us. Local roads are grading every year, He constructed modern community halls for the people of Omuma. His administration is far better than his predecessor. He is strongly believe in development than sharing money. Indeed, is a result oriented Chairman.

Gov. Amaechi is Among the Best

Ndukwu Chinyere (Teacher)

Governor Amaech is among the best, he has empowered a lot of people. He provided text books for pupils, he paid teachers at when due. He also took care of widows in Rivers state. He provided roads and social Amenities to all LGA, Scholarship scheme is there. He bought cars for all principals in secondary school. School Uniforms are provided for the pupils while Teachers and civil servant are properly paid.

Our Governor is God sent to Rivers State because he carry everybody along. if one scheme did not reach you another one will not elude you. He gave job to all our young school leavers and put food into people’s table. Is only lazy people will remain hungry in the State.