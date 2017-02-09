Prosecutor Withdraws From Justice Ngwuta’s Trial

The Prosecutor handling the case involving the Supreme Court judge, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, Charles Adeogun-Philips has withdrawn from the case.

Adeogun-Philips announced his decision to withdraw from the case when the case up for the continuation of the trial earlier today, Thursday.

The lawyer, a former International Criminal Court’s [ICC] prosecutor, gave no reason for his decision.

Adeogun-Philips told the presiding judge, Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he had decided to withdraw from the case.

However, Mrs. Hajara Yusuf, a counsel from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, took over as the leader of the prosecuting team.

She told the judge, “I have been instructed to inform the court that Mr. Charles Adeogun-Philips, the lead prosecuting counsel, will no longer be appearing in this matter.

“In view of this change, I and my colleagues will be appearing subject when arrangement will be made in due course.”

The judge thanked Adeogun-Philips for his “courtesy” in the course of his appearance for the prosecution.

The lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), also praised the erstwhile prosecuting counsel’s conduct. Agabi later started the cross-examination of the first witness.

Justice Ngwuta is being prosecuted on money laundering charges involving over 500 million Naira.

However, the Federal Government on Wednesday filed a fresh charge against Ngwuta at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for contravening the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Act.