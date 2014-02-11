Profile of a Visionary Leader

Hon. John Nnamdi Anucha, Chairman, Omuma LG is sure cut out for the job. A highly focused, responsible, dutiful man is among the chairmen who have received accolades for their performances in office. He has won people’s confidence as an indefatigable, result-oriented and resourceful person in office. Born in 1962 into family of late Eze T.W Anucha, a great warrior and customary court judge and top politician in the First Republic, Hon Anucha started his primary education in 1973 at State Primary School, Omuma. He proceeded to defunct Technical College, Rumuokwuta in Port Harcourt and enrolled for General Certificate of Education (GCE) in 1980, which he passed with flying colours. As a man that has passion for reading, written articles and strongly believe in the power of pen, he was spurred to study journalism and holds a Higher National Diploma in Journalism from Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Lagos.
Before being elected as local government chairman, Hon. Anucha served Rivers State in various capacities where he was tested and trusted. He published articles in newspapers and radio for the development of Rivers State. Due to his diligence, Governor Amaechi appointed him as caretaker committee chairman in Omuma local council for few months before he was found worthy and mandated to contest for chairmanship out of 23 caretaker chairmen. He won the election and serve meritoriously for three years. Because of his tremendous achievements he was returned for second tenure that will end next year. Today, Hon. Anucha has rewritten the history of Omuma by given them a lot of laudable projects like electricity, modern secretariat, good roads and social amenities, empowerment, security that make life meaningful for the people. The history will never forget Hon. Anucha for breaking the jinx of darkness that clouded the entire council for 12 years before the commencement of his administration.
Hon. Anucha is a Christian, happily married and blessed with three children. His hobby is reading and writing and socialising. He also loves touching and impacting on people’s lives.
