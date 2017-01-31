Police Confirm Death Of Rivers CP

The police in Port Harcourt have confirmed the death of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the death of the magazine Tuesday evening.

He was said to have died in an Indian hospital where he went for the treatment of a kidney disease. Odesanya was appointed to his Rivers State post six months ago. He had a running battle with Governor Nyesom Wike during the last legislative rerun elections in the state. Wike had accused him of taking sides in the elections