Osinbajo Assures Nigerians

Yemi Osinbajo, the acting president has assured Nigerians that the government is doing its best to improve the economy and end recession.

He said this in a statement, a day after a nationwide protest, during which Nigerians condemned policy direction of the federal government.

Here is the full statement:

“WE ARE COMMITTED TO ENGAGEMENT WITH OUR PEOPLE, & FIXING THE ECONOMY”

I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.

