NLC, TUC Protest Against Bad Governance

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC  are currently staging protests simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja.

The organized labour led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba led the protest from Unity fountain via Secretariat Road to Aso Villa. They also marched to the national assembly where they were addressed by the Bukola Saraki, the senate president.

In Lagos, they marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja.

The protest was code-named ‘National day of action against corruption and for good governance’ 

