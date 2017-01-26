MMM Nigeria Boss On The Run

The initiator of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM Ponzi scheme in Nigeria, Chuddy Ugorji, along with his wife Amaka, has fled the country. Reports say the couple may have gone to the Philippines, after series of efforts to deny the collapse of the scheme. The report came as a surprise because Ugorji had in a statement on Wednesday released new guidelines for the scheme, where new payment schedules were also outlined.

However, despite efforts at the further denial of the failure of the scheme, some Freudian slips in the new guidelines give an indication that all is not well with it.

For instance, the guidelines states in part, ‘you will only be able to GH your personal contributions for now until the system recovers and stabilizes.’ Which simply means that despite the denials, the scheme had been plunged into some instability ahead of the suspension last year. The guidelines further stated, “How early the system recovers depend on our positivity. If we work to make it recover, it will recover in a very short time.” It then admonished participants not to panic, even as they were advised to do more publicity and remain faithful to the scheme. Not many of the participants will take the flight of Ugorji lightly because many of them had actually started to file applications for withdrawal from the scheme soon as it resumed this year.

Below are the new guidelines:

1.As a necessary measure, we decided to set a limit to withdrawal this week thus the N31000 maximum withdrawal on your PO.

2.We are still committed to prioritise paying smaller amounts first and gradually increase the amount to higher ones.

3.The system does the calculations and knows how to calculate everyone’s mavros.

4.Between Friday that we opened and today, hundreds of thousands of GH orders have been matched.

5.More and more GH orders will be matched as time goes on. If you see error notification when trying to GH, just keep trying.

6.PH to GH is still a suggestion to be tabled before Sergey Mavrodi for consideration. Disregard any info suggesting that you must PH to GH till further announcement in your PO.

7.Freezing of bonuses, for now, is another suggestion to be tabled before Sergey Mavrodi for his consideration. Which means if approved, you will only be able to GH your personal contributions for now until the system recovers and stabilizes.

8.Another suggestion for consideration is whether Mavro growth should stop on the 30th day or continue until you GH your confirmed PH.

9.How early the system recovers depend on our positivity. If we work to make it recover, it will recover in a very short time. Don’t spread panic.

10.Let’s do more promo tasks to create further awareness that MMM Nigeria is open, working and paying.

11.We will keep you informed of any updates as soon as possible.