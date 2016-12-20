From the Editor

By the time President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal for 2017 last Tuesday; the event though of national interest competed with other issues. To start with, like a rattle snake, the spectacle of protesting Super Falcons, who were left in the lurch after winning a continental tournament for the eighth time, laid in wait at the National Assembly premises. Though it was said that the President’s presentation was shifted from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to enable him rest after returning from The Gambia, where he had gone to troubleshoot, it was apparent that the aggrieved female footballers would have to be taken out of the way before he approached the complex.

Perhaps to prove that he was not in any way trying to avoid them, the presidency gave a directive that they be paid by last Friday. The office of the accountant general released the money as directed.

But there was one challenge that President Buhari had no solution to: It is the apprehension that followed the suspension by one month of payment to subscribers on the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, otherwise known as MMM.

There were fears that the curious step signalled the end of the scheme, with some of those opposed to it claiming that that was how it was closed in other countries. The editorial board asked Anthony Akaeze, associate editor to look at the impact of the scheme in Nigeria and why people had to go into it in the first instance. The reports from colleagues gave some interesting revelations, which are presented here in MMM: The High Cost Of Greed. It is the cover story in this edition.

The analysis of the budget proposal-Another Budget, Many Questions– was appropriately handled by Salif Atojoko, deputy general editor, Business and Special Project.

The Special interview section features Godwin Erhahon, publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo State. In the interview conducted by Adekunbi Ero, executive editor, the party spokesman warns that Buhari Should Beware of Oshiomhole. You want to know why? Then read the interview.

Now, there is this good news we bring to you; it is that you can now download the magazine on your mobile devices, and enjoy a pleasurable reading anywhere. All you need do is go to the App Store, for the ios Apps, and download the TELL app or to the Google play store, in the case of an Android device, for an app that enables you read the magazine. So, from this edition, what users of Android devices have been enjoying quietly for some time now is also being extended to those on apple devices. It is our gift to you for the season.

Merry Christmas and a Happy 2017!