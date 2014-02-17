Keke Marwa: New Business Frontier for Women

MarwaDriven by the need to make ends meet, many women have abandoned their traditional area of business to become commercial tricycle operators, which they consider more profitable

Time was 7.30am, Tuesday, February 4, 2014, and Bose Ogunlana, 34, had just finished preparing her three children for school. She too was getting ready to leave the house for her business. But Ogunlana, unlike most women, earns a living in a man’s world – operating a commercial tricycle, popularly called keke Marwa. The mother of three, who plies the Fagba–Iju–Ishaga–College Road route, in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government, Lagos State, is coping well even with the physical demands of the job.

“I started out as a fashion designer shortly after dropping out of school. I was into the business until I got married, but after having three kids, I realised that my meagre earnings as a fashion designer could hardly sustain my family, so I started thinking of an alternative,” she said. But Ogunlana was still undecided until her husband lost his job and the burden of paying their children’s school fees and running their home fell on her. So when she learnt of the tricycle business, she went for it. Thereafter, she attended a three-month training after which she commenced the job. That was last year and since then, she has never looked back.

Ogunlana is just one of the few women in Lagos operating keke Marwa for a living. Like her, Oluwakemi Idowu also abandoned her business of selling noodles for keke business, which she considers more lucrative. “I needed to make more money, and since I was not ready to engage in prostitution or any illicit business, I made enquiries on the kind of business one could do to earn a decent living and someone introduced me to keke Marwa business,” she said. Idowu, who is in her early 30s, eventually started the business in March 2013, after undergoing training for two weeks. She has since remained a regular face along the Agege–Pen Cinema–Ogba route.

Women outside Lagos are not left out of the fray as the economic situation has forced many of them to embrace commercial tricycle business to cushion the effect of poverty ravaging the nation. Chidimma Uwabunkeonye, for instance, plies her trade in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The ‘Lady Pilot’, as she is fondly called by her admirers, had to quit her job as a clerk with a private firm to go into tricycle business because she was not earning enough to take care of herself and support her siblings. The Isiala-Ngwa, Abia State-born ‘Lady Pilot’ eventually commenced the business in 2011.

That much, and even more, could also be said of Kehinde Agboola, who appears to be the youngest among the ladies on three wheelers. In her early 20s, Agboola is tomboyish and could be mistaken for a man but for her feminine physique. But unlike her other colleagues who took to the profession due to financial constraints, Agboola has a different reason. “I grew up in the midst of boys, being the only daughter of my parents. When I was in school, I only craved for activities that were strictly cut out for the boys. As I grew up, I found myself inclined to doing things reserved for men. So to me, riding keke Marwa is no big deal,” she intoned.

But it was a big deal for her mother when she learnt of her daughter’s decision to become a commercial tricyclist. For several months, her mother could not comprehend her choice of profession, but knowing how adamant Agboola could be when fixated on a particular thing, she reluctantly succumbed. Now, she is the happier for it, as the young lady has been helping her in fending for the home. Yet her happiness is nothing compared with that of her daughter: “I don’t seem to have a care in the world when I’m on duty; I always feel at peace with myself and very comfortable,” said Agboola, who sees her vocation as a worthy venture.

And a worthy venture it truly is. Agboola makes between N5,000 and N7,000 daily and after deductions to settle union bills, council fees and others totalling N1,050, as well as setting aside some amount to pay for the hire purchase instalment at the end of the week, she takes home between N3,000 and N4,000. Agboola also makes extra cash in the form of “freebies” from passengers who appreciate her work and “dash” from her fellow tricycle operators.

Like her, Ogunlana makes between N3,000 and N5,000 on a daily basis, as her take-home pay, after all expenses associated with the profession, such as buying petrol, paying dues, repairs of the tricycle when faulty, and some other expenses have been deducted. She also saves for the payment of her keke Marwa. She has been able to maintain her family with the proceeds from her business. “My husband is still out of job, and I am the breadwinner of the house. My children are well taken care of. To prove how lucrative the business is, I even employed the services of a home teacher and I pay up to N20,000 per month to her,” she said. For Idowu, her response is similar. And because she works round the clock, even as late as 9 pm, she earns more.

Unlike her other colleagues who have spent barely one year in the business, Bisola Osimosu joined the business in 2008 when she was an undergraduate of the Lagos State University, LASU. Osimosu who holds a BSc in Marketing had earlier acquired screen printing skills, with which she established her first business before taking to commercial tricycle business. “What prompted the idea was my quest to invest the money I made from screen printing. I did not want to put it in the bank because the interest rate was very low. So I opted for tricycle business. I went for training and bought my own tricycle worth N320,000 to start the business in 2008,” Osimosu revealed.

Osimosu’s tricycling business has a romantic flavour as she met her fashion-designer husband on the job and he has been supportive of her choice of business from which she derives fulfilment. “I find pleasure in doing this job. It is a good profession and it is lucrative. It is a job that you can take home N4,000 a day, depending on your area of operation and the flow of passengers. The money I get from this business saw me through school and built me a two-bedroom bungalow where I live with my husband,” she said, adding that she combines her transport business with sales of tricycle spare parts and screen printing services whenever she is offered a business.

Osimosu is very proud to be a commercial tricyclist as, according to her, the transport sector plays an important role in the country’s economy. “I am into transport business, which is a vital sector of the economy; we move the economy,” she declared with an air of satisfaction. Osimosu is also one of the few female tricycle operators who have not only made a success of their business venture, but have also assumed leadership positions in their different trade associations. For instance, she is the chairman of Arobaba Egbeda unit of Tricycle Operators Association and also the secretary of Alimosho/Akowonjo branch.

Starting the business requires substantial capital as the tricycles are expensive. But Osimosu had made enough savings from her screen printing business and so she was able to buy a tricycle worth N320,000 with which she started the business. Female tricyclists who cannot afford full payment have the option of renting or acquiring keke through hire purchase. Ogunlana, for instance, started with the renting option. “I started by renting keke for some hours. Sometimes I did shift with some of the operators and I managed to save enough money to buy my own keke,” she explained, adding that she would soon complete the payment. She plans to acquire more kekes in the future so she could offer them on rent to other operators who would then make weekly remittances to her. Like Ogunlana, Idowu also started by renting. “I started by renting keke from its owner who lived in Ojodu. When it needed repairs, the owner asked me to use it for some time so that we could use the proceeds to repair it. I did that for two weeks after which the owner asked me to buy it for N230,000. I have been remitting N10,000 per week for it. Uwabunkeonye also acquired her tricycle through hire purchase at the cost of about N680,000. Though she was allowed 18 months to complete the payment, the “Lady Pilot” completed the payment in 14 months, much to the amazement of the seller.

Riding a tricycle for a living, to these women, is a worthy venture, but the challenges they face are daunting. Aside from having to convince their family and friends on why they have to do such a “demeaning” job, they have to cope with jibes from people who misjudge them. When Ogunlana commenced the tricycle business, her neighbour and confidant wanted to know what level of suffering led her to riding keke Marwa, because she believed only touts and never-do-wells engage in such a business. It took a while before she was able to change her friends opinion about tricycle operators, particularly the female ones. Idowu’s battle, on the other hand, began at the home front as her husband was totally against her going into the business. It took the intervention of relatives and her stout determination to forge ahead before he finally succumbed, and that took almost seven months.

Although many of these courageous female tricyclists now enjoy the support of their family and friends, they still have to contend with people, especially their fellow women, who sneer and jeer at them. According to Idowu, “Most women see us as touts. Some even say we are not different from the men who smoke, drink or even engage in illicit affairs. But I can state categorically that we are women of integrity.” Female tricyclists also have to contend with surviving in a profession perceived as the preserve of men. Ogunlana noted that “transportation business is seen as a job for men in this part of the world, so when a woman goes into it, she is despised as rubbing shoulders with men. Some of your male colleagues will accept you while some will feel threatened and even plan for your downfall.” Like many others, Uwabunkeonye was not readily accepted in the profession at inception as she was taunted by her male colleagues. But Uwabunkeonye has proved to be a winner as she has since made a success of the business and is now admired by all for her industry and doggedness.

The admiration notwithstanding, the female commercial tricyclists are not exempt from harassment by policemen, touts and other social miscreants, and in the case of Lagos by officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA. “Some of these touts harass us a lot. Some of them will claim they are representing a particular union or local government council. Before you start explaining yourself, they would have removed something from your keke or send your passengers away, thereby making you incur losses. Some will even deflate your tyres,” Ogunlana alleged. Osimosu recalls an awful incident at Gate Baruwa when she and one of her colleagues were beaten up by a policeman over N50 due.

Being women does not also confer on them special benefits or privileges. According to Idowu, “We buy the keke at the same price offered to the men. Those of us who acquired the keke on hire purchase make weekly payments just like the men do. We are not given any preferential treatment, and I am comfortable with that.” She is also comfortable with the fact that the rules of engagement that apply to the men are also extended to the women. “We are encouraged to pay all our dues, especially to the union and local authority, as and when due. We are also forewarned of engaging in unruly behaviour that may bring our profession into disrepute,” Idowu said.

However, it appears these courageous women are highly regarded by stakeholders. Olaniyi Kehinde, welfare officer, Three-wheelers Operators Association of Nigeria, Ojodu Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, said that they have brought dignity to the profession because “women are more conscious of their reputation and usually do not foment trouble. We have about three women in our unit, and since they started operating, they have been of good behaviour and invaluable to our unit.”

Abdullahi Akeem, secretary, National Union of Tricycle Owners/Operators, Lagos State council, disclosed that there are about 200 women operating commercial tricycles in Lagos and that their involvement has helped to improve the reputation of the operators. “These women have demonstrated that what a man can do, a woman can do also, if not better; and for them to engage in commercial tricycle business shows that there is dignity in the profession. They also make positive contributions to the union,” he said.

Tricycles have become one of the popular means of transportation in the country. Its origin could be traced to Lagos when Buba Marwa, as military administrator of the state between 1996 and 1999, introduced the yellow three-wheeler for commercial transportation. This explains why Lagosians refer to the tricycle as keke Marwa, which means Marwa’s tricycle. This initiative has since become an integral part of the poverty alleviation schemes of state governors and other top politicians in the country. As the use of keke Marwa became prevalent in the country, the regime of President Olusegun Obasanjo subsequently flooded the country with its own brand of green tricycles to boost its National Poverty Eradication Programme, NAPEP, which explains why they are called keke NAPEP (NAPEP’s tricycle). With the growing popularity of keke, and the pioneering efforts of the female riders who have braved all odds to stamp their foothold in the business, it is clear that the number of female keke operators may increase significantly in years to come.

 

  261. Continue more said:

    I just want to inform you that I am new to blogging and undeniably enjoyed your write-up. Probably I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You simply have extraordinary article materials. Admire it for expressing with us all of your internet site document

    Reply

  262. Pingback: Piano Lessons Atlanta

  263. Pingback: social apps

  264. Tyler Jeschon said:

    It’s really a cool and beneficial piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this valuable info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  265. Keli Ferriera said:

    Oh my goodness! a amazing post dude. Thanks However My business is experiencing problem with ur rss . Do not know why Struggling to join it. Is there anybody getting identical rss problem? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx

    Reply
  267. mieszkania Olsztyn said:

    Thank you for another informative blog fpowfjiosd. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

    Reply
  268. Otto Lauderbaugh said:

    magnificent points altogether, you simply won a brand new reader. What could you recommend about your put up that you just made some days in the past? Any sure?

    Reply
  269. my site said:

    I merely want to reveal to you that I am new to posting and very much cherished your review. Likely I am prone to store your blog post . You indeed have fantastic article materials. Appreciate it for giving out with us your own domain write-up

    Reply

  270. Pingback: Free Games downloads

  273. Get the facts said:

    It can be mostly close to impossible to find well-aware individual on this subject, but you seem like you fully understand exactly what you’re preaching about! Bless You

    Reply
  275. העיר החדשה said:

    This web-site is truly a walk-through rather than the info you desired concerning this and didnâ€™t know who to inquire about. Glimpse here, and you will absolutely discover it.

    Reply

  276. Pingback: PC Games Download

  278. Kandis Garriga said:

    I was just lookuping for this details to get a whilst. Approximately two hrs of online lookuping, thankfully I obtained it within your site. I do not realize why Bing don’t exhibit this form of resourceful internet internet sites inside the very first web page. Normally the leading websites are craps. Possibly it really is time to alter to yet another research engine.

    Reply
  281. blog here said:

    It really is practically impossible to see well-updated visitors on this theme, in addition you seem like you fully grasp what exactly you’re writing about! With Thanks

    Reply
  283. read here said:

    I just intend to inform you you that I am new to wordpress blogging and incredibly enjoyed your report. More than likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You certainly have memorable article materials. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your main internet document

    Reply
  284. you could check here said:

    You’ll find it near unattainable to come across well-aware americans on this issue, but you come across as like you understand those things you’re posting on! Gratitude

    Reply

  285. Pingback: Mens Divorce Law Firm

  286. my blog said:

    I ran across your website last week and started to follow your posts consistently. I havenâ€™t commented on any kind of blog site just but but I was considering to start soon. Itâ€™s truly exciting to truly contribute to an post even if it is only a weblog. I truly donâ€™t know exactly what to write other than I genuinely loved reading by means of a couple of of your articles. Fantastic articles for positive. I will maintain visiting your weblog regularly. I learned a great deal from you. Thanks!

    Reply
  287. kdf podatki zwrot z podatku do kiedy said:

    Absolutely composed written content, regards for selective information. “The bravest thing you can do when you are not brave is to profess courage and act accordingly.” by Corra Harris.

    Reply
  288. Wynajem Podnośników Koszowych said:

    I do accept as true with all the ideas you have offered for your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very quick for novices. Could you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

    Reply
  289. Zachery Volkert said:

    I got what you intend, regards for posting .Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Food is the most primitive form of comfort.” by Sheila Graham.

    Reply
  291. i was reading this said:

    You’ll find it nearly not possible to find well-qualified visitors on this subject, nevertheless you come across as like you realize the things you’re writing about! Appreciate It

    Reply
  292. wordpress addr said:

    It’s nearly close to impossible to see well-advised americans on this area, nonetheless you come across as like you be aware of those things you’re posting on! Many Thanks

    Reply
  293. quest bars said:

    I’ll right away clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please allow me understand so that I could subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  294. Tonie Bearded said:

    Gday, I am really pleased I’ve found these records. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff this also is really irritating. An excellent website with thrilling content, that’s things i need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will likely be visiting again. Can you do newsletters by means of email?

    Reply
  295. kdf podatki niemcy grupy podatkowe said:

    Thank you, I have recently been searching for information about this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I have found out so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?

    Reply
  296. Stephen Stlucien said:

    As I web site possessor I believe the content material matter here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your efforts. You should maintain it up forever! Greatest of luck.

    Reply
  297. find this said:

    Might be near extremely difficult to find well-aware women and men on this area, even though you look like you comprehend which you’re talking about! With Thanks

    Reply
  301. Carl Ave said:

    I have read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you place to create this kind of wonderful informative website.

    Reply

  303. Pingback: satta matka

  304. kursy tworzenia stron www kraków said:

    What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re no longer really much more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly in relation to this matter, produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always care for it up!

    Reply

  305. Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com

  306. this article said:

    It’s mostly not possible to see well-informed americans on this niche, although you come across as like you know exactly what you’re indicating! Many Thanks

    Reply
  307. her explanation said:

    I really intend to show you that I am new to blog posting and totally adored your work. Probably I am likely to remember your blog post . You literally have great article material. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us all of your website report

    Reply
  309. st paul web design said:

    Sweet weblog! I found it although browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? Iâ€™ve been trying for a whilst but I never seem to get there! Thank you

    Reply

  311. Pingback: sample will

  312. company review said:

    Good post. I learn something tougher on different blogs everyday. It’ll at all times be stimulating to learn content from other writers and observe somewhat 1 thing from their store. Iâ€™d pick to use some with the content on my blog whether or not you donâ€™t mind. Natually Iâ€™ll offer you a link in your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  313. Tworzenie Strona Www Za Darmo said:

    F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to look your post. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Reply
  314. kdf podatki co to jest p60 said:

    You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart. “Until you walk a mile in another man’s moccasins you can’t imagine the smell.” by Robert Byrne.

    Reply

  315. Pingback: exterior building supplies

  316. hop over to this site said:

    I merely want to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and absolutely liked your report. Likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You absolutely have outstanding article information. Delight In it for sharing with us your main site report

    Reply
  317. Home Page said:

    It is actually almost impossible to find well-aware readers on this theme, fortunately you come across as like you understand whatever you’re raving about! With Thanks

    Reply
  321. Eulah Barber said:

    That is really fascinating, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to looking for extra of your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks|

    Reply
  322. navigate to this site said:

    I merely intend to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and absolutely enjoyed your webpage. Most likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have stunning article blog posts. Appreciate it for share-out with us the best internet site write-up

    Reply
  326. Pat Nuckles said:

    With havin so significantly content material and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has lots of exclusive content I’ve either designed myself or outsourced but it appears lots of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any ways to assist protect against content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply
  327. Profile Address said:

    I’m extremely pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out new information on your website.

    Reply
  328. kdf podatki pit zwrot podatku said:

    You have brought up a very wonderful points , thanks for the post.

    Reply
  329. try this site said:

    I merely want to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and really liked your site. More than likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You really have great article information. Appreciate it for expressing with us your favorite domain report

    Reply

  330. Pingback: surviving military deployments in afghanistan

  331. Alice said:

    My fiancé and are heading to Koh Samui from July 19th to July 24th and we are trying to determine on a hotel to
    book close to the fisherman’s village in Bophut.

    Reply
  332. Miyoko Romito said:

    Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.

    Reply
  334. Darnell Adel said:

    I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).

    Reply

  335. Pingback: Contact us- youtubemp3download3

  336. Eugene Amo said:

    Hi there very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to seek out a lot of helpful info here within the submit, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.

    Reply

  337. Pingback: Pinganillos

  338. Pingback: omaha computer repair

  339. Windows 10 Free Upgrade said:

    Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so
    I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any recommendations for first-time
    blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Reply
  340. Fredricka Depadua said:

    Some really great information, Sword lily I discovered this. “Prayer indeed is good, but while calling on the gods a man should himself lend a hand.” by Hippocrates.

    Reply
  341. solution micro paiement en ligne said:

    Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a comparable 1 and i was just curious in case you get plenty of spam feedback? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything it is possible to suggest? I get so significantly lately it is driving me mad so any support is very significantly appreciated.

    Reply
  342. beneficiary said:

    You can find some attention-grabbing closing dates on this post nevertheless I donâ€™t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity but Iâ€™ll take hold opinion until I appear into it further. Very good article , thanks and we want far more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely

    Reply

  343. Pingback: como fazer retrospectiva

  345. more info here said:

    It truly is mostly unattainable to encounter well-updated women and men on this issue, still you look like you fully grasp what exactly you’re covering! Appreciate It

    Reply
  346. directory said:

    This is most suitable opportunity to have some intentions for the longer term. I’ve read through this posting and if I can, I desire to suggest to you you couple significant assistance.

    Reply
  351. Amanda Rike said:

    What i do not understood is actually how you’re not actually much more well-favored than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You know thus considerably in the case of this topic, produced me individually imagine it from so many various angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested except it’s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. All the time maintain it up!

    Reply
  352. Mikayla said:

    Le Garcinia Cambogia n’aide pas que la perte de poids, mais des
    études ont montré qu’il peut augmenter les niveaux de sérotonine
    aussi.

    Reply
  353. Marlin Knetsch said:

    I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?

    Reply
  355. blog here said:

    This is appropriate opportunity to have some preparations for the future. I have digested this post and if I can possibly, I want to recommend you a few useful recommendation.

    Reply

  356. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-QNauOaw5M

  358. Pozyczki pozabankowe,udzielane przez internet said:

    I do enjoy the keynes manner in which you have presented this matter and it really does provide me personally a lot of fodder for thought. On the other hand, coming from what I have experienced, I just wish as other feedback stack on that people today continue to be on issue and don’t embark on a tirade associated with the news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this excellent piece and whilst I can not concur with it in totality, I respect your point of view.

    Reply
  359. Samira Aronson said:

    Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to see extra posts like this.

    Reply
  361. Eddie Pellicone said:

    Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!

    Reply

  362. Pingback: Tassendruck

  363. Stewart Zents said:

    Keep up the great piece of work, I read few posts on this site and I conceive that your weblog is rattling interesting and has lots of excellent info .

    Reply
  364. Avril Otremba said:

    I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website :).

    Reply
  365. Johnny Theriault said:

    Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an extremely breathtaking chance to read in detail from this site. It can be very fantastic and as well , jam-packed with a good time for me personally and my office colleagues to visit your website at least three times weekly to study the newest issues you have. And lastly, I’m just certainly fulfilled for the beautiful creative ideas served by you. Selected 4 tips in this posting are honestly the most impressive we have ever had.

    Reply
  366. Fredricka Depadua said:

    I’ve read several good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to make the sort of fantastic informative web site.

    Reply
  367. Don Tummons said:

    Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?

    Reply
  368. Cazare said:

    Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow
    you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and
    look forward to new updates.

    Reply
  369. Silvana Heitner said:

    I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..

    Reply

  370. Pingback: hand fans

  371. Don Tummons said:

    you’re really a good webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing. It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a excellent task on this subject!

    Reply

  373. Pingback: glass coasters

  374. Donny said:

    Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog so i got here to “return the want”.I am attempting to find issues to enhance my site!I guess its ok to use some of your concepts!!

    Reply

  375. Pingback: Distributor Tenaga Surya Surabaya PLTS

  378. mieszkania do wynajecia Blielsko Biala said:

    Greetings from Californiapfofmnmd! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing blog!

    Reply

  379. Pingback: Wood burning pizza oven Pizza Party

  380. Pingback: Denver office space rental

  381. Pingback: Cash for car

  382. Pingback: 受注管理システム

  383. Pingback: best marketing automation software

  384. Pingback: Family Law News

  385. Pingback: email processing jobs from home without investment

  386. Pingback: Turen

  387. Pingback: Turen

  388. Pingback: SATTA MATKA

  389. Pingback: Divorce Without A Lawyer

  390. Pingback: book of ra online free game

  391. Pingback: budget

  392. Pingback: safety valve manufacturer

  393. Pingback: recipes

  394. Pingback: kala jadu

  395. Pingback: health benefits of honey

  396. Pingback: Computer Repair Service NJ

  397. Pingback: online istikhara

  398. Pingback: image

  399. Pingback: One Million Best Companies

  400. Pingback: Lxchat android chat app

  401. Pingback: Driveway Gate

  402. Pingback: how does the brain work

  403. Pingback: what is the brain

  404. Pingback: wedding fans

  405. Pingback: wood phone case

  406. Pingback: lanka hot news

  407. Pingback: T-Mobile Shop Innsbruck Hall

  408. Pingback: Egyptian cotton bedding

  409. Pingback: China 40ft flat pack container house

  410. Pingback: me recycling

  411. Pingback: master;

  412. Pingback: dvd recorder with hard drive

  413. Pingback: comprobar estos individuos hacia fuera

  414. Pingback: Car care

  415. Pingback: dogs

  416. Pingback: hot movies

  417. Pingback: IT Support

  418. Pingback: 100% scam

  419. Pingback: How to Finger a Girl

  420. Pingback: iPod repair

  421. Pingback: vibrating butt plug

  422. Pingback: anal plug

  423. Pingback: best anal beads

  424. Pingback: Riding vibrator

  425. Pingback: Humans

  426. Pingback: What Are

  427. Pingback: The Way To Happiness

  428. Pingback: Happiness

  429. Pingback: Flat Belly Fast DVD Review

  430. Pingback: Diy Home Energy System Review

  431. Pingback: cut resistant gloves

  432. Pingback: wall design

  433. Pingback: Who is David Miscavige?

  434. Pingback: hauntedrings

  435. Pingback: best g spot toy

  436. Pingback: best gspot vibrator

  437. Pingback: what is my personality

  438. Pingback: Free Software Download For Windows 7

  439. Pingback: work from home ideas for moms

  440. Pingback: Venta de llantas nuevas y usadas

  441. Pingback: FREEDOM From Drugs & Toxins

  442. Pingback: How to cleanse your body

  443. Pingback: TAXI DUBROVNIK

  444. Pingback: Toned In Ten Review

  445. Pingback: full software download for windows 10

  446. Pingback: 10 Minute Fat Loss Review

  447. Pingback: Cleaning Gutters London

  448. Pingback: Air Travel

  449. Pingback: huge discounts

  450. Pingback: Drug and alcohol rehabilitation

  451. Pingback: Stalik Hankishiev

  452. Pingback: Cheap Hotels Near Me

  453. Pingback: azbox bravissimo

  454. Pingback: Anal Butt Plug

  455. Pingback: Gratis Descargar Para Windows

  456. Pingback: Radio Jahan

  457. Pingback: Personality tests

  458. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  459. Pingback: David Miscavige

  460. Pingback: Rights

  461. Pingback: Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator

  462. Pingback: juegos descargar para windows 8

  463. Pingback: nipple toys

  464. Pingback: customer service jobs from home

  465. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  466. Pingback: Aberdeen Web Design

  467. Pingback: Coffee Pots Moka Style

  468. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  469. Pingback: gps electronics

  470. Pingback: casino slots free

  471. Pingback: European River Cruises

  472. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 7

  473. Pingback: Drug

  474. Pingback: Donate a Gift Card

  475. Pingback: strep throat vs oral herpes

  476. Pingback: work at home

  477. Pingback: download android games

  478. Pingback: android games download

  479. Pingback: adamandeve.com

  480. Pingback: pocket stroker

  481. Pingback: facebook for pc

  482. Pingback: After Dinner Nipples

  483. Pingback: kala jadu

  484. Pingback: kala jadoo

  485. Pingback: natural treatments for genital herpes

  486. Pingback: weather

  487. Pingback: buy email database worldwide

  488. Pingback: Red Hearts

  489. Pingback: Silicone G-Spot Vibrator

  490. Pingback: mdansby.com

  491. Pingback: slot machine gratis senza scaricare e senza registrazione

  492. Pingback: nighty

  493. Pingback: pokemon gold android

  494. Pingback: war games for android

  495. Pingback: how to make fast money

  496. Pingback: make money working from home

  497. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  498. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  499. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  500. Pingback: free software download for pc

  501. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  502. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  503. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  504. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  505. Pingback: writing services

  506. Pingback: piano movers barrie area

  507. Pingback: free casino games online

  508. Pingback: website icon

  509. Pingback: windows games free download,free download for pc

  510. Pingback: Chrysler

  511. Pingback: love spell caster

  512. Pingback: сталик ханкишиев

  513. Pingback: black magic specialist

  514. Pingback: life insurance sales jobs

  515. Pingback: Clit Massagers

  516. Pingback: free download for windows 10

  517. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  518. Pingback: Marbella clubs

  519. Pingback: kala jadu

  520. Pingback: Kitchen cookery class

  521. Pingback: Adam and Eve L'arque Massager

  522. Pingback: pc games for laptop

  523. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  524. Pingback: Penis Extension Sleeve

  525. Pingback: Xender for pc

  526. Pingback: Texas Online Divorce

  527. Pingback: reiki tucson

  528. Pingback: Knowsley

  529. Pingback: Google

  530. Pingback: current events

  531. Pingback: work from home jobs for moms

  532. Pingback: redmi note 4

  533. Pingback: cialis pills cheap

  534. Pingback: SELF MOVING

  535. Pingback: female orgasm

  536. Pingback: anal bead

  537. Pingback: vibrating anal plugs

  538. Pingback: 1600 Access Point

  539. Pingback: windows games free download

  540. Pingback: pc games free download for windows xp

  541. Pingback: Looking for a business

  542. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  543. Pingback: coffee belt kona

  544. Pingback: gastronomie

  545. Pingback: best kona

  546. Pingback: prague

  547. Pingback: cheap jordan

  548. Pingback: Spank me paddle

  549. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  550. Pingback: Red Dildo

  551. Pingback: free download for windows xp

  552. Pingback: free download for windows xp

  553. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  554. Pingback: Best Vape Juice

  555. Pingback: finger massager

  556. Pingback: adam and eve,

  557. Pingback: truck towing near me

  558. Pingback: Read Full Report

  559. Pingback: car towing capacity

  560. Pingback: kona coffee company

  561. Pingback: Marketing

  562. Pingback: gourmet coffee of kona

Top