ICAN Appoints Enterprise Bank As Collecting Bank

Enterprise Bank has been appointed as a lead and collecting bank for various payment schemes of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN.

The professional body in a letter to its stakeholders said, “We appointed the bank as a lead bank as well as Collecting Bank for our payment schemes, which include student registration fees, annual subscription, examinations fees, and practising license fees.”

While celebrating this feat, the institution explained that the main platform to process all ICAN payment schemes in the bank is the Pay-Direct platform. It added that all branches of the bank have been enabled to seamlessly participate in the collection. The statement of the bank also indicates an expression of ICAN’s confidence in Enterprise Bank and that has added to the growing list of collections the bank undertakes on behalf of the federal and state governments, parastatals and other institutions across the country.

Aside from ICAN, the bank also acts as a collecting bank for the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, charges, Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and other educational institutions like the West African Examination Council, WAEC and National Examination Council, NECO among others.