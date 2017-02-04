Ibori Receives Hero’s Welcome

It was a case of this is our beloved son in who we are well pleased as the Oghara community went into a frenzy as their illustrious son who regained his freedom from a United Kingdom prison last December arrived home. Ibori who entered his country home in a motorcade was almost mobbed by ecstatic residents, young and old who struggled just to catch a glimpse of him. The atmosphere was like a carnival as different groups, some in uniform and banners, trooped out to welcome him. Ibori waved to acknowledge cheers from the tumultuous crowd who besieged his residence. A group of women chanted a song depicting their mood: “James Ibori don come o. People will hear, they will see, James Ibori don come o”.The Ezomo of Oghara who led other traditional chiefs to receive him said he was too overjoyed to speak other than say he was very happy. Dressed in ash colour short sleeve native attire, Ibori was smuggled into the house amidst a hard pressing crowd. He got into his house at exactly 3:30 pm.

Ahead of his arrival in Oghara, the town had been agog with festivities as his kinsmen await his homecoming. Ibori arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport at about 5.30 am this morning. He later arrived in Oghara this afternoon. Already, a rousing reception has been put together to herald him home. The magazine learnt that various traditional dance groups are on hand to welcome him to the Osubi Airport in Warri where they expected he would land. The much awaited Ibori, however, landed at the Benin airport a few minutes to 3 pm and about now en route Oghara. Early today, there was speculation that he had been arrested by men of the Directorate of State Security, DSS. A source close to him, however, denied the rumour. The magazine reliably gathered that his friends who picked him up at the Abuja airport had been mistaken for DSS officials.

The Oghara community is already in a frenzy as they await the glorious arrival of their illustrious son and hero. A giant billboard at the entrance of the town aptly captures the mood in the town where Ibori left more than four years ago. A live band stationed right opposite his house blaring sonorous music.