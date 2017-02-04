Ibori Arrives From London

James Ibori, former governor of Delta State arrived Abuja his morning. He returns to the country after serving a prison sentence in London on charges of corruption. He, however, won the legal battle to keep his property in London, which the authorities there wanted to confiscate.
He is being expected to arrive Oghara his home town in Delta State later today.
Details later.
