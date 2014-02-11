Grohe Germany Enters Nigerian Market With New Products

In its bid to penetrate the Nigerian market, German multinational company, Grohe, has introduced new designs of its products to end-users in the country with plans to capture the West African market. Some of the products unveiled by luxury and kitchen fittings manufacturer include Grandera 5-hole bath/shower, 3-hole washbasin mixer, towel rail, bathtub, floor and water closet tiles, and towel heater, among others.
During the unveiling of the products, February 10, Simon Shaya, president, East Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa arm of the company, noted that Grohe is renowned for its pioneering designs, innovative quality and technologies. He said though the brand has been around since 2011, there is need to capture an appreciable share of the market. “Nigeria is among the fastest growing markets in the world and it is among the fastest expanding global economic trading blocs also known as the MINT nations,” he said. MINT is the acronym for the new emerging economies of Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey.
Shaya added that the company’s support to delivery in Nigeria is not only based on best quality products but also in training and after-sales services. “We have trained hundreds of Nigerian plumbers based on the recommendation of their group and developers in the industry and we are ready to do more,” the President disclosed.
With nine production plants across the globe, Grohe Group employs about 12,000 people. It also generates 85 per cent of its 1.405 million Euro sales outside Germany.
