Frank-Water Steinmeier Voted As Germany President

Frank - Water Steinmeier Photo

Frank – Water Steinmeier

German politicians elect former foreign minister by an overwhelming majority to be the country’s new president.

He on Sunday won 931 out of 1,239 valid votes cast by the members of the Federal Assembly, which is made up of 630 federal members of parliament and an equal number of delegates 16 states.

He became the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era. 

