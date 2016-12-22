CAF Releases African Player Final Shorlist

Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese Winger Sadio Mané have made the final top three for the 2014 African Player of the Year.

 

The trio made the cut following votes from Head Coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, Media Committee, Technical & Football committee and a panel of Media Experts. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Islam Slimani of Algeria failed to make the final list.

 

For the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Ugandan Goal Keeper is in contention with the Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat and the Zambian Midfilder Rainford Kalaba .

The winners will be unveiled at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala on Thursday, 5 January 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

 

Below are the top three for the various categories:

 

African Player of the Year (in alphabetical order)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool)

 

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

 

Source: cafonline.com

 

