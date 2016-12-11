Boko Haram: The Unending Nightmare

| 114 views
TELL Magazine Apps

TELL Magazine Apps

As we prepared to go to press last Friday, news filtered in that Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria had recorded yet another tragedy. The dreaded Boko Haram sect had engineered a twin-blast that left a number of people dead. It was hard to put the casualty figure together immediately, because the assault was at a market in a town called Madagali, though agency reports put it at between 50 and 60. There is apprehension in the land, even as attacks like this come in the midst of fears that the sect appears to have found another comfort zone in Kano State. The federal government, however, insists that it is in control of the situation. Earlier in the week military authorities celebrated its victory over the sect while announcing plans to launch a final onslaught on the Sambisa forest, a hideout that has become the metaphor for insurgent activity in Nigeria.

Download TELL Magazine Apps on Your Android Phone
The sad news from Adamawa at the close of last week form a part in the regular assault on Nigerians by a sect that is said to have been dissipated by the military, which confronted with complications of the war on its corridor has not been able to meet the deadline set for it by President Muhammadu Buhari. The sect, perhaps in desperate anger that it has taken too much bashing from the military, has more than ever before turned the heat on the valiant officers who had done the country proud in the campaign against insurgents.
Last Friday event happened just as Anayochukwu Agbo, general editor and head of Abuja bureau was about turning in a story on the sect. The editorial board had asked him to dig into reasons responsible for the resurgence of the ‘dead’ Boko Haram. He went round, speaking with those who should know. What he came back with form the kernels of the cover story, Boko Haram: The Unending Nightmare.
Two great interviews are in this edition. The first speaks 

Easy Related Posts

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current economic recession will abate in the ...read more

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

  From the Editor By the time President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal for 2017 last ...read more

Nana Akufo Addo Of NPP Wins Ghana's 2016 Presidential Election

Nana Akufo Addo Of NPP Wins Ghana's 2016 Presidential Election

It is his third attempt and the former foreign minister enjoys popular support and is ...read more

Emefiele Under the Gun

Emefiele Under the Gun

Much uncertainty grips the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Presidency probes alleged irregularities in ...read more

Ondo Election: Akeredolu Of APC Declared Winner

Ondo Election: Akeredolu Of APC Declared Winner

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressive Party, APC as emerge the keenly contested election in Ondo ...read more

Why Buhari Needs Help

Why Buhari Needs Help

  President Muhammadu Buhari faces an uphill climb to 2019 with many variables in disarray in ...read more

Tags , , ,

Related posts

Top
Read previous post:
Amaechi fails to vote
Amaechi Fails To Vote

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, could not vote during Saturday's rerun election at his Unit...

Close