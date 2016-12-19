Another Honour For TELL

On a night meant to reward journalists, TELL Magazine again took its pride of place, carting home one of the awards in the Nigeria Media Merit Award, NMMA. Anthony Akaeze, the magazine’s Associate Editor won the Olusegun Mimiko prize for Foreign News Reporter of the Year for his story, Africans Abroad: The Bitter-Sweet Experiences, published in the magazine’s November 30, 2015, edition. He beat Adeniji Olugbenga John of The Punch and Seun Akioye of the Nation newspapers to the award. The event which held at The Federal Palace Hotel Lagos kicked off at 7. 02 pm. It was the 24th edition of the prestigious media award. Other winners on the night include Olatunji Ololade of The Nation who won three awards: MKO Abiola Prize for Sports Reporter of the Year, Gani Fawehinmi Prize for Human Rights Reporter of the Year and Sonny Odogwu Prize for Business Reporter of the Year; Isioma Madike of New Telegraph, who nicked two awards: Conoil Prize for Energy Correspondent and IGI Prize for Insurance Reporter, Adekunle Yusuf of The Nation, Chevron Prize for Oil & Gas Reporter and Adamu Muazu Prize for Tourism Reporter and Collins Nweze of The Nation, Union Bank Prize for Banking & Finance Reporter and UBA Prize for Money Market Reporter of The Year. Other winners include Oluwatosin Omoniyi of The New Telegraph, Bukola Saraki Prize for Agriculture Reporter of the Year; Oketola Adedayo Eriye of The Punch, Power Reporter of the Year, Michael Jimoh of The Union, Education Reporter of the Year, Seun Akioye, Culture and Tradition Reporter of the Year, Gboyega Alaka of The Nation, Entertainment Reporter, Arukaino Umukoro of The Punch, Real Estate/Construction Reporter, Chukwuma Muanya of The Guardian, Brand and Marketing Reporter of the Year. In all, The Nation won 13 awards, the highest, but it lost out to Daily Trust as Newspaper of the Year. Channels TV beat the AIT and TV Continental to the Television Station of the Year diadem while Ray power brushed off the challenge of Wazobia FM and Radio Nigeria to emerge the Radio Station of the Year.

Ralph Akinfeleye, a professor of Mass Communications of the University of Lagos who is the acting chairman of the NMMA panel of assessors, told the gathering which included Tony Momoh, former minister for Information, Vincent Maduka, Chairman of the NMMA Board of Trustees and Kehinde Bamigbetan, representative of the Lagos State Governor, that 894 entries were received in the print, TV and radio categories. Apart from Akinfeleye, some other members of the panel of judges are Dele Adetiba, former managing director of LINTAS Advertising Plc and Elizabeth Ikem, former Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Lagos.