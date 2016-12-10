Amaechi Fails To Vote

| 115 views

Amaechi Fails To VoteMinister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, could not vote during Saturday’s rerun election at his Unit 14, Ward 8, Ikwerre LGA in protest against the absence of result sheet for the unit.

Amaechi and other voters that had turned up at the polling unit were reported to have insisted on the suspension of polling process until a result sheet was provided.
It could not be confirmed if the result sheet was eventually provided. But the presiding officer was arrested and taken away by soldiers deployed to the voting area.
A similar development was said to have occurred in the earlier March 19, 2016, rerun election.

Easy Related Posts

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

Buhari Raises Hope On Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the current economic recession will abate in the ...read more

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

MMM: The High Cost Of Greed

  From the Editor By the time President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal for 2017 last ...read more

Another Honour For TELL

Another Honour For TELL

On a night meant to reward journalists, TELL Magazine again took its pride of place, ...read more

UBA Wins In 5 Categories At Global Banking Awards

UBA Wins In 5 Categories At Global Banking Awards

The United Bank for Africa, UBA, won in five categories at this year's Bankers Award ...read more

FG Debunks Report On Payment Of $79m Commission On Abacha Loot

FG Debunks Report On Payment Of $79m Commission On Abacha Loot

The Federal Minister of Finance has disputed what it described as a misleading report published ...read more

Senate Refuses To Confirm Magu As EFCC Chairman

Senate Refuses To Confirm Magu As EFCC Chairman

The Senate has thrown out the request for the confirmation of the appointment of Ibrahim ...read more

Tags , ,

Related posts

Top
Read previous post:
Amaechi fails to vote
One killed in Bodo, Gokana

One killed in Bodo, Gokana

Close