Amaechi fails to vote

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, could not vote during Saturday’s rerun election at his Unit 14, Ward 8, Ikwerre LGA in protest against the absence of result sheet for the unit.

Amaechi and other voters that had turned up at the polling unit were reported to have insisted on the suspension of polling process until a result sheet was provided.

It could not be confirmed if the result sheet was eventually provided. But the presiding officer was arrested and taken away by soldiers deployed to the voting area.

A similar development was said to have occurred in the earlier March 19, 2016, rerun election.