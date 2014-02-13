Akure Airport Now Cargo Terminal

The Akure Airport has been designated a perishable and non-perishable cargo airport by the federal government. Stella Oduah, minister of aviation, announced this during her courtesy visit to Olusegun Mimiko, governor, Ondo State, recently. According to the minister, the perishable cargo terminal project at the airport is meant to harness the agricultural export capacity of the state as it will provide a gateway for farmers and industrialist to have access to international market.

Oduah added that the perishable cargo concept would open up the economy, develop local market, reduce rural-urban migration, create jobs, and assist farmers by creating wealth, leading to what she called the “farm to supermarket concept”. Mimiko, in his remarks, expressed his appreciation to the federal government and the minister for the decision to give the socio-economic landscape of Ondo State a face-lift. He further stated that the aviation sector had witnessed significant improvement since the coming of Oduah as minister and assured the minister of the support and cooperation of the state government towards the speedy completion of the project.

The minister who was accompanied on the tour by chief executives of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, also took the governor on an inspection tour of ongoing projects at the Akure Airport and assured him that the cargo terminal project would be completed in the next three months.