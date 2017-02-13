Achieving African Green Revolution

Onajite Okoloko, chief executive officer, CEO, Notore Chemical Industries, has assured the company’s commitment to achieving African Green Revolution, through the provision of the highest quality of agricultural inputs, premium fertilizer, and improved seeds,

He dropped the hint recently when his company appointed new distribution partners. The CEO also used the occasion to educate them on highly efficient distribution channels that would guarantee accessibility of its quality products to Nigerian villages. According to him,  “Notore is determined to achieve the African Green Revolution through the provision of premium fertilizer and improved seeds and the key role of the Partners is to ensure that these inputs reach over 14million farming families in villages, at the right quality, time and at the right price.”

In addition, the Notore boss said Nigerian farmers utilize just 8 to 10 kg per hectare compared to the 200kg per hectare approved by Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). “Until this statistic improves, Nigeria’s agricultural productivity will not increase,” he noted.

Explaining how the distribution partners emerge, Okoloko said the applicants, were selected based on their experience, capabilities, and alignment to Notore’s vision of championing the African Green Revolution.

These companies, he added, have distinguished themselves in the fertilizer distribution business and will help to ensure the availability of premium fertilizer and improved seeds for farmers across Nigeria.

Audu Ogbeh, minister for Agriculture, while commending Notore’s effort to achieve the African Green Revolution also emphasized the need to curtail the rampant importation of Agricultural Inputs and products.

“For every shipload of rice imported into Nigeria, we have dispossessed 7,000 Nigerian farmers of their livelihood. In a typical year, Nigeria imports about $2 billion of rice, which could have been produced in Nigeria and thus provide a livelihood for millions of farmers in the country,” Ogbe stated. 

