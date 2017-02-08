Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo Declared Somalia President

| 13 views

 

A former prime minister who holds dual Somali-US citizenship has been Somalia’s new president.

Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo

Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo

Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo was named the new leader after two rounds of voting on Wednesday and quickly took the oath of office.

Incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conceded  defeat after the second rounds of voting and congratulates new leader. 

